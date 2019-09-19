Happy Birthday Sanaa!

Sending a big Happy Birthday shout to the ‘Actress Diva’ named Sanaa Lathan! Since her break out role in “Love & Basketball”, she’s been on fire. She’s starred in a few of my personal favorites (“Best Man”, “Best Man Holiday”, “Out Of Sight”, “Brown Sugar”) & many other bangers. She’s also been active on Broadway as she was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in “A Raisin In The Sun”. Today she’s not only acting, but producing projects as well. Do your thang Miss Lathan & enjoy your day!

