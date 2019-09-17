Lebron James Denied Trademark For “Taco Tuesday”

What a perfect time to talk about this because it is ‘Tuesday’, but it’s also “Taco Tuesday” all over the nation! Now this ‘saying’ has been around for awhile now (like…..years), as tons of restaurants have “Taco Tuesdays”, but Lebron James clearly fell in love with the saying. So much so he started doing this hilarious “Taco Tuesday” post on his social media. So much so that recently he filed to actually TRADEMARK the saying?!? C’mon Lebron…..I mean you are ‘Da Man’, but really?? So of course he was denied the trademark for “Taco Tuesday”, but he’s still favored to win the West this upcoming season. Good try Bron!

Also On 105.3 RnB: