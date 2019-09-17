CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Lebron James Denied Trademark For “Taco Tuesday”

'Home & Home' Concert After Party

What a perfect time to talk about this because it is ‘Tuesday’, but it’s also “Taco Tuesday” all over the nation! Now this ‘saying’ has been around for awhile now (like…..years), as tons of restaurants have “Taco Tuesdays”, but Lebron James clearly fell in love with the saying. So much so he started doing this hilarious “Taco Tuesday” post on his social media. So much so that recently he filed to actually TRADEMARK the saying?!? C’mon Lebron…..I mean you are ‘Da Man’, but really?? So of course he was denied the trademark for “Taco Tuesday”, but he’s still favored to win the West this upcoming season. Good try Bron!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
4 Takeaways From Lupita Nyong’o’s Very Violent Zombie…
 4 days ago
09.13.19
FYI: Chrissy Teigen Says She Planned Her ‘P****…
 6 days ago
09.11.19
Behind The Scenes: Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Gives Looks…
 2 weeks ago
09.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close