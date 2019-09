What an exciting season! The third season of the 2019 BIG3 season is a wrap, and “The Triplets” have won the championship! They defeated the “Killer 3s” (50-39) in a close game to claim the crown. They were led by Joe Johnson who dropped 28 points & was also named the leagues “2019 Most Valuable Player”. Shouts to Ice Cube & his team for continuing to run a great promotion!

