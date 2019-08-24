The Panthers Drop Another One To The Patriots 10-3

The Carolina Panthers let another game slip away from them. They lost to the New England Patriots (10-3) Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, & Cam left the game with a boot on his foot. Hopefully it’s nothing major, but the bottom line is he needs to sit down somewhere. Just let your body heal ALL the way up (you know his shoulder is still not %100), stop going out prematurely & getting hurt! The team is going to need him down the stretch & they must understand that. The final pre-season game is this Friday night at Bank Of America Stadium against the Steelers. Go PANTHERS!!!

