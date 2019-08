If the term “long overdue” ever needed to be used in a major way, this is the time. Teddy Riley, one of the greatest music producers of all time, the “King Of The New Jack Swing”, FINALLY received a star on the “Hollywood Walk Of Fame” earlier this week! I mean I’m not even gonna get into the resume (because I would be typing for over an hour), I’m just going to say congrats on a well deserved honor Teddy…….Yep! Yep!

