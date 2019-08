Gotta give a big Happy Birthday shout to the General of the “Terror Squad”, Joe Cartagena…..better known as Fat Joe! When I first heard “Flow Joe”, I was extremely impressed (plus the production by Diamond D was DOPE). From there Joe kept pushing & found solo success, but when he formed the “Terror Squad” & put out Big Pun (R.I.P.) it went to a whole other level. After many hits, Gold & Platinum plaques, the man is still doin’ it today. Enjoy your day Don Cartagena!

