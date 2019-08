The scene was electric last night at Bank Of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers took the field for their first home pre-season game. They came out a little sluggish, & paid the price….they lost. The Buffalo Bills came to town & did work. They defeated the ‘home team’ (27-14) & showed that they might be a force when the season starts. I know it’s just pre-season, but come on Panthers….get it together!

Also On 105.3 RnB: