The Carol City Boss is back at it again! Rick Ross has finally dropped the long awaited follow up to his 2006 debut, & I’m glad we finally got it…..”Port Of Miami 2!” As always with Ross this project features solid production, as well as some dope guest appearances (Drake, Swizz Beatz, Wale, etc). This project continues his consistency of dropping great bodies of work, & this one does not disappoint. Check it out!

Also On 105.3 RnB: