"Hobbs & Shaw" Take The #1 Spot At The Box Office This Weekend!

The Rock, Jason Statham, & Idris Elba should all be pretty happy that their installment “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” took the #1 spot at the box office this weekend. The Universal distributed film brought in $60 million, followed by Disney’s “The Lion King” which brought in $38 million. Claiming the #3 spot was Quentin Tarrantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” taking in $20 million, & Sony’s “Spider Man: Far From Home” finished at #4 with $7.9 million. Rounding out the top five was Disney’s “Toy Story 4” with $7.3 million.

