Mr. Williamson is having quite the summer! He was the #1 overall pick in the “2019 NBA Draft” (chosen by the New Orleans Pelicans), he just signed a huge deal with the Jordan Brand, & now this! According to nba.com Zion Williamson has signed a three year deal with “NBA 2K20” & has the highest overall rating of any rookie…..an 81. Congrats to the young brotha, & I can’t wait to play with him on the game!

