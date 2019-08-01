CLOSE
Zaxby’s Heist Leaves One Injured

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are on the search for suspect in Zaxby’s robbery Wednesday morning.

Wednesday the suspect arrived at Zaxby’s located at 7508 South Tryon Street demanding access to the safe.

An altercation took place and the suspect injured the victim. “The victim was not shot, but did receive minor injuries as a result of the suspect’s actions.”Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

See Suspect Photo Here: Patch.com

