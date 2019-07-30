Who Needs To Sleep Better At Night?

Do you ever feel like all you need in life is a good nap?

As modern women, we have a lot on our plates! Are you taking care of the kids, trying to move forward on your job and still have to go home and clean the house, too! We’re not even going to talk about taking on the responsibility of aging parents! Ain’t nobody got time to stop being Super Woman! We got stuff to do!

And when the day finally winds down…do you find yourself staring at the ceiling and checking the clock all night, just trying to go to sleep? What is that? How can you be tired and still not able to catch those Z’s?

Did you know that a loss of sleep can affect every aspect of your life? Everything from ruining your skin to making you fat and unable to think straight!

We have got to figure this sleeping thing out!

According to a recent study, there are some things that we can do to get a better night of rest.

1-Try Aromatherapy. Lavender is highly touted for its calming effect. Spray some on your people or better try a lavender scented bath gel before bedtime.

2-Write your ‘Crazy” down. Experts say that putting your thoughts into a sleep diary helps to calm the minds and can often help you come up with better answers when you see things written down on paper.

3-Wind (not Wine) Down before lying down. It seems like a glass of wine would be a good thing to make you sleepy and it might, but, it’s not going to last all night and for some people, drinking make them feel more hype. I like using coloring books to relax my brain. It’s so much better than scrolling thru Instagram all night.

4-Meditate. Take a few minutes to think about your day from a place of gratitude. Focusing on the positive things in your life can help lower your stress level.

5-Buy Cooling Sheets. Yes! Get some sheets designed to keep you from being all hot and bothered all night! Nobody can sleep well when they are hot and sweating!

These a few of my favorite ways to beat the insomnia devils!

And remember, sleep tight…don’t let the bedbugs bite!

-@ChirlGirl

