Monica Hits 2 Million Download Mark On Pandora!

Who’s having the ‘Best Day Ever?” Monica is!

The platinum selling, Atlanta born artist, who first came on the scene in 1995, sang her heart this morning on “Good Morning America!’

The R&B Songstress performed several of her big hits and her new #1 song, “Commitment” to the excited crowd.

Having one of the biggest songs in the country is a very big deal, but, the morning got even better when GMA presented Monica with a special “2 Million Downloads Award” from the music streaming service, Pandora!

She seemed to be genuinely delighted and surprised!

It’s always great to see artists who work hard and keep grinding despite the highs and lows of life, get real rewards for their efforts.

And if you are a fan of Monica, be sure to catch her performance with a full band in the Queen City on August 11th at the Filmore.

Congratulations, Monica Brown!  Keep up the great work and keep singing from the heart!

-@ChirlGirl

 

