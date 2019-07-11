CLOSE
Spinderella Is Suing “Salt & Pepa”….What?!?

Wow!! I didn’t see this coming…..at all!! Spinderella is now SUING the ladies that she has been down with for years, Cheryl James & Sandra Denton, better known as “Salt & Pepa!” She filed suit against her former groupmates & claims they owe her millions according to the Jasmin Brand. The disagreement dates back to 1999 when she claims she missed royalties from the “Best Of” album, & currently has not been paid for shows (& more royalties). We’ll see how things play out!

