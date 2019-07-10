CLOSE
Jay-Z Has Officially Entered The Legal Weed Biz!

GQ's 2011 'Men of the Year' Party - Inside

Last month we learned that Jay-Z was the first African American Billionaire in hip hop, & he’s already adding to that count with his new joint venture. According to Rolling Stone Mr. Carter has teamed up with Caliva (a top California based cannibus company) as their Chief Brand Strategist! He’ll be helping the company with creative direction, outreach & strategy, advocacy, job training, & employee/workforce development, while focusing on the social justice issues surrounding legalization. Do your thing Jay!

Photos
