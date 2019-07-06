CLOSE
Happy Birthday Kevin!!!

Kevin Hart’s Official Opening of The HartBeat Studios

Giving a Happy Birthday shout to one of the busiest, hard working, entertaining comedians who has ever touched the game….the brotha Kevin Hart! When “Soul Plane” came out & I saw this brotha, I thought it was over (we all know how terrible “Soul Plane” was). Then I saw his stand up & my opinion quickly changed. He has become a ‘household name’ & has reached a level of stardom rarely seen by comics. Hit stand ups, hit movies, hit television shows, dope internet content, & he just opened up “Hart Beat Studios”, his very own production company! Do ya thing Kev, & enjoy your day!

