“Men In Black International” Takes The #1 Spot At The Weekend Box Office!

Sony Pictures scored a number weekend at the box office with their “Men In Black International!” It’s the fourth installment from the series & brought in $30 million. Universal’s “The Secret Life Of Pets 2” came in second with $24 million, while Disney’s “Alladin” followed in third with $17 million. Paramount’s Elton John biopic “Rocketman” came in fourth with $9.4 million, & Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” rounds out the top five with $9.3 million.

Also On 105.3 RnB: