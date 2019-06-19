CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

“Men In Black International” Takes The #1 Spot At The Weekend Box Office!

13 reads
Leave a comment

Men In Black International

Sony Pictures scored a number weekend at the box office with their “Men In Black International!” It’s the fourth installment from the series & brought in $30 million. Universal’s “The Secret Life Of Pets 2” came in second with $24 million, while Disney’s “Alladin” followed in third with $17 million. Paramount’s Elton John biopic “Rocketman” came in fourth with $9.4 million, & Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” rounds out the top five with $9.3 million.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 6 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close