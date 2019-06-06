CLOSE
Happy Birthday Jimmy Jam!!!

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Sending a Happy Birthday shout to one of my favorite producers (& one of the greatest producers of all time alongside his man Terry Lewis), my man Jimmy Jam! These guys were members of “The Time” early on, but it was when I started hearing their production for Clarence Avant’s “Tabu” label that I knew they were the TRUTH! Cherelle, S.O.S. Band, & they’re work for Alexander O’Neal?!? CRAZY!! Then when they hooked up with Janet Jackson…..I don’t even have to talk about it!! Hahahahaha!!! Him & Terry have produced some of the biggest hits in music & to this day are still dope! Enjoy your day Jimmy!

