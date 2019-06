Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to a great actor in his own right (& everybody else’s)…..Morgan Freeman! This brotha has starred in so many movies, it’s almost impossible to try & remember them all! Hahahaha!!! Some of my favorites are “Shawshank Redemption”, “Glory”, & “Seven”. The crazy part is he started out on the “Electric Company!” Enjoy your day Mr. Freeman, & keep making it happen!

Also On 105.3 RnB: