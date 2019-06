Gotta give a Happy Birthday shout to one fifth of the Spice Girls, the one & only Mel B! As stated she is a member of one of the most successful girl groups in music history from the UK. After that Mel has become a mainstay in television, judging shows like “America’s Got Talent”, & Simon Cowell’s “The X Factor!” The Spice Girls have gotten back together & just kicked off their Summer 2019 Tour…..do your thing Mel B!

