Happy Birthday Gladys!!!

Sending a Happy Birthday shout to one the most amazing vocalsists of all time….(that’s right, she makes the all time list), the incomparable Gladys Knight! From days with her back up trio “The Pips” to her solo years, Gladys has put up plenty of hits, won many awards & tons of accolades. Her voice is one of the most recognizable sounds ever, & she still continues to perform to the delight of fans across the world. Enjoy your day Miss Knight!

