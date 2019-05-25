CLOSE
Missy Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree From Berklee!

Wow….what an honor to have bestowed upon you! Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot has done it all when it comes to music. Platinum & gold plaques, tons of hit records, won all types of music awards, but this is different…..as you can see when she accepts her Doctorate Degree from the Berklee College Of Music. Shouts to them for recognizing Missy for her “achievements and influences in music, and for their enduring global impact” according to Fox 5. She is also the first female hip-hop artist to receive an honorary degree from the Berklee College Of Music. Go head Missy….witcho bad self!!!

