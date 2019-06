It’s hot outside, & it’s even hotter at Carowinds right now because “Joyfest 2019” is going down! This is an annual event that features some of the hottest artists in gospel music presented by our sister station Praise 100.9! Mary Mary, Marvin Sapp, Travis Green, Jonathan Mcreynolds, Koryn Hawthorne, & Kymberli Joye are all taking the stage. If you want to go check out a real ‘Praise Party’, then head out to Carowinds!

Also On 105.3 RnB: