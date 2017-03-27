CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Reveals Plans to Have a Third Child With Kanye West!

Kanye west and kim kardashian

Source: Getty / Getty

In this shocking promo for next Sunday’s brand new episode ofKeeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim drops a baby bombshell.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” Kanye West‘s other half says.

However, Kim, who’s had difficult pregnancies in the past with daughter North West and son Saint West, encounters some hiccups while trying to get pregnant again.

“I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me,” Kim adds.

Source Online.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals Plans to Have a Third Child With Kanye West! was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

