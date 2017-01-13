CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Is a Vegan Lifestyle the Answer To A Healthier You?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jasiatic Anderson

Source: Jasiatic Anderson / Ron Holland

We’re two weeks into the new year. How are your New Years resolutions working out? Is your exercise routine waning? What about your diet? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into a healthier lifestyle through transitioning from eating meat to the vegan lifestyle. That’s right, giving up meat and meat products permanently. Is this a challenge for you? It doesn’t have to be. Ron talks with Food Coach and Plant-based Chef, Jasiatic Anderson about living as a Vegan.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”_6OGjYHmOJhZ” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Is a Vegan Lifestyle the Answer To A Healthier You? was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 day ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 4 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close