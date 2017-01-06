If ever there is a time for the insight and spirit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. it’s now. Although we honor his work and sacrifice for our community and country, we’re ever mindful that the full promise of America is elusive to so many people. That’s why honoring Dr. King each year is a reminder of the work we still have in a society that is as divided as when Dr. King was alive. In the coming days, celebrations and gatherings of all types will be held in a host of cities around the country, especially in Charlotte. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Kevan Glover, Executive Director of the Konnected Foundation, Inc. about an upcoming March and Benefit Concert in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Konnected Foundation honors Dr. King’s Dream was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted January 6, 2017

