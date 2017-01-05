Food Stamp Recipients Must Work To Receive Benefits

Starting this summer, North Carolina food stamp recipients will be required to prove that they are either volunteering, working or taking classes for 20 hours a week in order to receive benefits.

It’s actually a federal requirement for people under age 50 without children, but it was suspended in 2008 as the recession hit and unemployment rates rose. The exemption ended Jan. 1 for 23 mostly urban counties across the state, including Mecklenburg, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.

While the 77 other counties are seeing a slower economic recovery and could continue the federal exemption, the state legislature acted last year to restore the work and education requirement statewide starting July 1.

