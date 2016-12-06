CLOSE
Monday Night Football: Colts vs. Jets!

Well it’s Monday night & it’s time for some football!! This weeks game isn’t so much a ‘must see’, but if you love the game, it’s always good to watch! Tonight the Colts of Indy take on the New York Jets. The Jets are out of playoff contention (3-8), but the Colts (6-5) could still slide in with a 5 game run & some help. This is a very important game for them tonight, so we’ll see what Luck & the guys can do! Good luck to both teams!

