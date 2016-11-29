In a rare collaboration between rivals, Novant Health and Carolinas Healthcare System announced a partnership to address healthcare disparities in Charlotte. Healthcare CEOs Gene Woods and Carl Armato announced the collaboration at a gathering of community organizations and businesses. The announcement included a panel discussion about the challenges faces Charlotte regarding healthcare.

“Collaboration is going to be critical to address these disparities,” said Dr. Alisahah Cole, of CHS.

Armato revealed during his introduction that a person’s life expectancy can be shorter or longer depending on their zipcode. Woods and Armato said the partnership would seek innovations to the healthcare challenges facing the city. Woods emphasized that they wanted to work with existing organizations and community groups and efforts.

Cole mentioned efforts already underway in the city such as the Village HeartBEAT and programs at the Stratford YMCA.

Village HeartBEAT program director Cheryl Emanuel cautioned against ignoring the elders in the targeted communities and not understanding the history of those communities. She warned that organizers could face a backlash if the community did not have proper input into the solutions.

Novant & Carolinas Healthcare System Partner For The Community was originally published on praisecharlotte.com