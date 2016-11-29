Novant & Carolinas Healthcare System Partner For The Community

In a rare collaboration between rivals, Novant Health and Carolinas Healthcare System announced a partnership to address healthcare disparities in Charlotte. Healthcare CEOs Gene Woods and Carl Armato announced the collaboration at a gathering of community organizations and businesses. The announcement included a panel discussion about the challenges faces Charlotte regarding healthcare.
“Collaboration is going to be critical to address these disparities,” said Dr. Alisahah Cole, of CHS.
Twitter :: The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praise
Armato revealed during his introduction that a person’s life expectancy can be shorter or longer depending on their zipcode. Woods and Armato said the partnership would seek innovations to the healthcare challenges facing the city. Woods emphasized that they wanted to work with existing organizations and community groups and efforts.
ICMI: How Celebs Spent Thanksgiving
Cole mentioned efforts already underway in the city such as the Village HeartBEAT and programs at the Stratford YMCA.
Village HeartBEAT program director Cheryl Emanuel cautioned against ignoring the elders in the targeted communities and not understanding the history of those communities. She warned that organizers could face a backlash if the community did not have proper input into the solutions.
Harvest For Hope Explosion Concert
Harvest For Hope Explosion Concert
1. Kirk Franklin at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 1 of 33
2. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 2 of 33
3. Jekalyn Carr at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 3 of 33
4. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 4 of 33
5. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 5 of 33
6. Kirk Franklin at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 6 of 33
7. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 7 of 33
8. Anaysha Figueroa Cooper at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 8 of 33
9. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 9 of 33
10. Inspire the Fire at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 10 of 33
11. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 11 of 33
12. Kirk Franklin at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 12 of 33
13. Inspire the Fire at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 13 of 33
14. Jekalyn Carr at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 14 of 33
15. Inspire the Fire at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 15 of 33
16. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 16 of 33
17. Anaysha Figueroa Cooper at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 17 of 33
18. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 18 of 33
19. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 19 of 33
20. Jekalyn Carr at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 20 of 33
21. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 21 of 33
22. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 22 of 33
23. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 23 of 33
24. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 24 of 33
25. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 25 of 33
26. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 26 of 33
27. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 27 of 33
28. Jekalyn Carr at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 28 of 33
29. Anaysha Figueroa Cooper at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 29 of 33
30. Inspire the Fire at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 30 of 33
31. Inspire the Fire at Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 31 of 33
32. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 32 of 33
33. Harvest For Hope Explosion ConcertSource:Tonya Jameson 33 of 33
Novant & Carolinas Healthcare System Partner For The Community was originally published on praisecharlotte.com