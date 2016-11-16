911 Calls Shed Little Light On Who Killed Justin Carr

There is no question that the death of protestor Justin Carr intensified confrontation between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and protestors on the night of Sept. 21 in Uptown Charlotte. Police have charged ?. He has reportedly confessed to shooting Carr. In the days following Carr’s death, several people have alleged that a CMPD officer shot Carr with a rubber bullet. Police have denied that accusation.

Recently released 911 audio offer even more possible shooters according to callers.

