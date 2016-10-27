One Charlotte Brings Together Civic, Business And Community Leaders

Charlotte leaders gathered at the Harvey B. Gantt Center to announce the formation of the One Charlotte, a community initiative to address the problems highlighted in last month’s protests.

Participants included Jesse Cureton, Chief Consumer Officer for Novant Health, Dr. Marcus Plescia, Health Director for the Mecklenburg County Health Department, Vicki Foster, Deputy Chief for CMPD, Debra Plush Moore, Chief of Staff, Carolinas Healthcare System and Bishop Wade Ferguson, Pastor of the 15th Street Church of God.

The audience was also who’s who of Charlotte leaders including Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller, Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles and Chamber President Bob Morgan.

“The pain was deeper than one incident and one shooting,” Cureton said during the press conference. “One Charlotte was started to acknowledge the pain and to put into action plans that would address core, systemic issues that create inequities in the Charlotte community.”

