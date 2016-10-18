Watch Stephen Colbert Help President Obama Update His Resume

If you haven’t heard, President Obama will be out of a job come January and Stephen Colbert decided to help his friend by preparing him for what’s next.

In a hilarious skit from Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host plays Randy, who wants Obama to be realistic when it comes to career prospects. Randy peers over Obama’s resume and hilariously asks why it doesn’t say where he was born.

Randy then asks about his reasons for leaving his last job and why he hadn’t been promoted over the past eight years. “Honestly there wasn’t a lot of room for advancement in my last job,” Obama deadpanned. “The only one with a more powerful position was my wife.”

When Obama was given more room to speak, he explained how important it is for the young people in America to vote so that the hard work he’s done over the past 8 years doesn’t go to waste.

The mock interview ended with Colbert (or Randy) pointing out he couldn’t officially endorse a candidate since they were on network television. Instead, he asked Obama about his choice of snacks: “Would you care for an extra fiber nutrient bar, which has traveled to more than 100 countries, or this shriveled tangerine covered in Golden Retriever hair, filled with bile that I wouldn’t leave alone with the woman I love?”

Of course, Obama chose the extra fiber nutrient bar.

Watch the skit up top.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Here Are 20 Of President Barack Obama’s Best Photos Of 2015 19 photos Launch gallery Here Are 20 Of President Barack Obama’s Best Photos Of 2015 1. JANUARY: President Obama delivers the State of the Union address with the support of vice president Joe Biden. Obama gained mass support after his joke about winning both of his terms. Source: 1 of 19 2. JANUARY: President Barack Obama has an adorable moment with Akira Cooper at the Community Children’s Center, one of the nation’s oldest Head Start providers, in Lawrence, Kan. Source: 2 of 19 3. JANUARY: President Obama greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India. Source: 3 of 19 4. JANUARY: President Barack Obama greets neighbors after visiting a model home at the Nueva Villas at Beverly, a single-family housing development owned by local nonprofit organization Chicanos Por La Causa Inc. in Phoenix, Ariz. Source: 4 of 19 5. FEBRUARY: President Barack Obama fakes a jump shot during an Affordable Care Act video taping for BuzzFeed in the White House Library. His video went viral as he embraces jokes about his presidency and ultra-cool swag. Source: 5 of 19 6. FEBRUARY: Obama is seen with one of his biggest supporters, vice president Joe Biden. While chose not to run in the 2016 presidential election, Obama said he would be in his corner. Source: 6 of 19 7. FEBRUARY: President Barack Obama talks with 13-year-old student Vidal Chastanet as “Humans of New York” founder Brandon Stanton photographs during a blog interview in the Oval Office. Obama was greatly inspired by Chastanet’s comments on the popular “Humans of New York” Instagram page, where he shared his troubles finding courage in school and and life despite living in a dangerous area of Brooklyn, NY. Source: 7 of 19 8. MARCH: Obama is a classic man as he puts on a green tie in observance of St. Patrick’s Day, in the Outer Oval Office Source: 8 of 19 9. MARCH: President Barack Obama delivers remarks during the event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches, at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. Source: 9 of 19 10. APRIL: During the Correspondents’ Dinner, his anger translator played by Key & Peele comedian Keegan-Michael Key, helped him get out his biggest frustrations. Source: 10 of 19 11. APRIL: President Obama arrives in Jamaica to meet with the 15-member Caribbean Community. His trip marked a first for the sitting president and second since the country’s independence. Source: 11 of 19 12. APRIL: Obama speaks with newly appointed Attorney General Loretta Lynch in the Oval Office. Source: 12 of 19 13. JUNE: President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are seen talking during the president’s trip to the G7Summit in Bavaria, Germany. Source: 13 of 19 14. JUNE: President Obama sings “Amazing Grace” during the eulogy for South Carolina state senator and Rev. Clementa Pinckney during Pinckney’s funeral service. Clementa was one of the nine victims who died after suspected shooter Dylan Roof entered AME church and opened fire. Source: 14 of 19 15. SEPTEMBER: President Obama is featured on the popular show, “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” Obama took the trip to highlight the importance of climate control. Source: 15 of 19 16. SEPTEMBER: The First Couple served as “love goals” at the White House’s state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan. Obama and Xi announced an agreement on controlling climate change and a mutual outlook on cyber security. Source: 16 of 19 17. OCTOBER: President Obama meet with Ahmed Mohammed, the teenager who was detained by police Texas for his homemade clock. The president stood by the teen, who many believe was the victim of Islamaphobia. Source: 17 of 19 18. DECEMBER: President Obama addresses the public from the Oval Office regarding the San Bernardino shooting. Source: 18 of 19 19. DECEMBER: All grown up! The First Family including, Obama’s mother-in-law Marian Robinson is seen at the White House’s national Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2. Source: 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Here Are 20 Of President Barack Obama’s Best Photos Of 2015 Here Are 20 Of President Barack Obama’s Best Photos Of 2015

