CLOSE
Charlotte
Home

Commentary: Pat McCrory Doesn’t Get It

0 reads
Leave a comment

The families of victims of police brutality, community...

Pat McCrory doesn’t get it. During his debate with Democratic candidate Roy Cooper,  McCrory quoted Martin Luther King Jr and then went on to say “All lives should matter. We should value every single human life.”

The comment underscores the disconnect between people who vilify Black Lives Matter and those who seek to understand the movement.

McCrory went on to say “We do have to recognize the anger that communities have within how they interact with law enfacement. At the same time, we’ve got to recognize the pressure of police officers who everyday leave their families not knowing if they’re coming back.”

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

McCrory didn’t mention the pressure that black men face wondering if every encounter with the law enforcement will end in their death. And that’s why McCrory and so many others just don’t get it nor do they want to. It’s easier to vilify the movement than it is to confront the real problem.

Powerful Photos From Charlotte Protest [PHOTOS]
Charlotte Protests
40 photos

Photo Credit :: Pacific Source/Getty

Black Lives Matter , pat mccrory , Roy Cooper

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close