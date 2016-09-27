Friend Of Jose Fernandez Sent Eerie Text Messages Before Fatal Boat Crash

As the baseball world continues to mourn the loss of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, more details have surfaced about what happened in the hours leading up to his death.

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old was spotted at a popular Miami waterfront bar at around 2 a.m.

Fernandez reportedly tried to recruit some of his teammates to join him on the boat ride. One of them was outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

“That night I told him, ‘Don’t go out,’” Ozuna told the Miami Herald. “Everybody knew he was crazy about that boat and loved being out on the water. I told him I couldn’t go out that night because I had the kids and my wife waiting for me.”

Other than Ozuna, Will Bernal, who describes himself as a “Miami socialite,” posted a screenshot of a text message conversation he sent to Eduardo Rivero, a good friend who was on the boat alongside Emilio Macias and Fernandez.

The texts reveal Fernandez’s pals were on the boat with him to console the athlete.

The eerie conversation shows Bernal’s last exchange with Macias reading, “Trust me it’s not my time yet.” Macias would later die in the boat crash as well.

“I told him I didn’t want him to go out on the boat and to be careful,” Bernal later told CBS Miami. “I didn’t have a good feeling. It’s too dark at night.”

