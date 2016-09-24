Graphic: Charlotte Police Releases Video Of Keith Lamont Scott Shooting (Watch)

Updated: CMPD released the video to the media at 6:30 p.m.

In a 30 minute press conference, Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney reiterated what he’s said consistently: The videos do not show that Keith Lamont Scott had a gun or that it was pointed it at police officers.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Putney did say, however, that the reason officers approached Scott was because they noticed that he was in possession of marijuana, and he had a gun.

ALSO SEE:

“Possessing marijuana and having a gun is public safety issue that the officer was going to address,” Putney said. “Officers are absolutely not being charged by me at this point. From what we see, he absolutely was in possession of a gun.”

Along with releasing the video, Putney said they will also be releasing photos, physical evidence and DNA evidence that counters that Scott was in possession of a book.