Jerry Rice Says ‘All Lives Matter’ & Calls Out Colin Kaepernick For ‘Disrespecting The Flag’

Since Colin Kaepernick decided not to stand during the national anthem on Friday night, opinions have been flying like a Hail Mary pass.

All lives matter. So much going on in this world today.Can we all just get along! Colin,I respect your stance but don't disrespect the Flag. — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) August 30, 2016

The latest athlete to weigh in on the controversy is San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice, who tweeted, “All lives matter. So much going on in this world today. Can we all just get along! Colin, I respect your stance, but don’t disrespect the flag.”

It’s unclear if Rice, 53, was being critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, but the phrase “all lives matter” is often used as a retort to criticize the movement.

Twitter users were sure to let him know they weren’t feeling it:

Elsewhere in the NFL, legend and activist Jim Brown, 80, recently voiced his support for Kaepernick.

“I listened to him and he makes all the sense in the world. He’s within his rights and he’s telling the truth as he sees it. I am with him 100 percent. … Young men in my day really stepped up. … These were champions for freedom, equality, and justice for all humans beings, and they were educated individuals that used their education and knowledge to represent their case. So now, 50 years later, we have a young man saying something that was kind of taken for granted in our day. We were way past that. For me, it’s like going back in time,” says Brown.

Kaepernick, 28, says when the season begins he’ll continue to sit during the national anthem, which will undoubtedly get him even more backlash and praise.

