Iowa State Football Player Held At Gunpoint By Police While Playing Pokémon Go

While playing Pokémon Go, Iowa defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie was held at gunpoint Wednesday when stopped by police.

In the case of mistaken identity, the cops thought the 23-year-old footballer was the suspect of a bank robbery which occurred ten minutes prior.

In a Facebook post Ekakitie wrote, “My pockets were checked, my backpack was opened up and searched carefully, and I was asked to lift up my shirt while they searched my waistband. Not once did they identify themselves to me as Iowa City Police officers, but with four gun barrels staring me in the face, I wouldn’t dare question the authority of the men and woman in front of me. This is what happened from my point of view.”

Ekakitie confirmed he didn’t initially respond to the police’s commands because he had headphones on and was approached from behind while playing the popular game.

“In this situation, what the media would fail to let people know is that the suspect had his headphones in the entire time the Police Officers approached him initially. The suspect had actually just pulled up to the park because he was playing a newly popular Game called Pokémon Go. The suspect didn’t realize that there were four cops behind him because his music was blaring in his ears. The suspect had reached into his pockets, for something which was his phone, but for all the cops could have known, he was reaching for a gun. The suspect could very well become another statistic on this day,” wrote Ekakitie.

Sgt. Jorey Bailey of the Iowa City Police Department confirmed to ESPN that his officers did stop the Iowa football player because he did match the description of the robber.

Bruce Goodwin II Posted July 25, 2016

