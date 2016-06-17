CLOSE
Charlotte
Home

Exploring Mental Health in Wake of Orlando Shooting Massacre

0 reads
Leave a comment
Barjohn Lee

Source: Courtesy of Barjohn Lee / Courtesy of Barjohn Lee

Fonda Bryant

Source: Courtney of Fonda Bryant / Courtesy of Fonda Bryant

In wake of the recent shooting massacre in Orlando, Fl. where 49 people were killed and over 50 people wounded, survivors of the attack will wrestle with a lasting trauma.  As is always the case with these shooting massacres, questions arise about the challenges of mental health and disorder.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, explores the issue from the perspective of how survivors cope with such a trauma. Holland talks with Fonda Bryant, Social Coordinator for NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Health and Barjohn Lee, Founder and President of ‘I Am Solid She, Inc.,’ A Non-Profit mental health peer support organization that promotes mental wellness for teen girls and women.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”koOhLml03F_s” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

Exploring Mental Health in Wake of Orlando Shooting Massacre was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 2 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 7 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close