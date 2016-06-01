Another Level: The Best Of Prom Dresses And Proposals On Instagram

Millennials are insanely creative. And one of the fun ways they’ve shown this creativity is through prom proposals and dresses. Proposals began early spring, and were more dramatic than we’ve seen in the past. One high schooler enlisted the entire student body to release banners that spelled out the word “PROM” and then emerged from a box, with a bouquet of flowers— just to ask a girl to be his prom date.

A running theme were teens copying the looks of their favorite celebrities. From Lupita Nyong’o wearing that amazing red Ralph Lauren cape dress at the 2014 Golden Globes to Beyonce’s 2015 MET Gala Givenchy gown and ponytail, we’ve seen it all. And with remarkable grace, these girls have proved they’re confident enough to pull off the looks.

One of the best themed looks came from Jawana Young, of Benton Harbor, Michigan. The teen paid homage to Eddie Murphy’s classic Coming to America by dressing in a replica of Imani Izzi’s gold applique dress. Her date, of course, played Prince Akeem in a black suit and they enlisted a friend to play Oha, Akeem’s personal assistant, to carry her train.

There were also celebrity’s kids who looked fantastic for their big night; most notably Christian Combs and Ming Lee Simmons.

Glad to see kids are having fun and putting their own twist on a classic occasion.

Posted June 1, 2016

