Solange’s Shady Met Gala Subtweet Causes Chaos On Twitter

Solo was moved to send out a cryptic tweet that had the internet jumping to conclusions.

Two years ago, Solange made headlines after taking the most notorious elevator ride in the history of elevator rides at the Met Gala. This year, she’s making headlines for a subtweet at the same event.

The “Losing You” singer was partying at the Met, drinking, and conversing with folks when she was moved to send out a cryptic tweet that had the internet jumping to conclusions.

She wrote, “Shout out to when you think you all ‘artsy and shit’ , but your (sic) just rude and annoying lol.”

People quickly wondered who she was talking about and the speculations started to fly:

Ouch! Looks like Solange’s subtweet hit harder than any kick on that billion dollar elevator ride.

Solange's Shady Met Gala Subtweet Causes Chaos On Twitter

