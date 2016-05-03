Two years ago, Solange made headlines after taking the most notorious elevator ride in the history of elevator rides at the Met Gala. This year, she’s making headlines for a subtweet at the same event.

The “Losing You” singer was partying at the Met, drinking, and conversing with folks when she was moved to send out a cryptic tweet that had the internet jumping to conclusions.

She wrote, “Shout out to when you think you all ‘artsy and shit’ , but your (sic) just rude and annoying lol.”

People quickly wondered who she was talking about and the speculations started to fly:

Now we know. RT @solangeknowles: Shoutout to when you think you all "artsy and shit" but your just rude and annoying pic.twitter.com/4vKGoCURY5 — ⚪️ Beige Bitch ⚪️ (@alialmoore) May 3, 2016

Ouch! Looks like Solange’s subtweet hit harder than any kick on that billion dollar elevator ride.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Solange’s Shady Met Gala Subtweet Causes Chaos On Twitter was originally published on globalgrind.com