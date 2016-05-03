"They" don't want you to be concerned about climate change, but @djkhaled & I want you to be. Major 🔑/ Major 🔬 pic.twitter.com/gKtI2TZLnC — Bill Nye (@BillNye) May 1, 2016 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Between Larry Wilmore’s hard-hitting standup (“The president’s hair is so white it keeps saying ‘All Lives Matter’”) and President Obama’s unforgettable mic drop (“Obama out!”), the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was pretty lit. DJ Khaled can attest. Not only was he in attendance, but he also kicked it with Bill Nye.

“I’m looking forward to talking science and ‘major keys’ with @djkhaled at tonight’s #WHCD,” Nye tweeted earlier that evening. He later took to Twitter to share a photo of the two smiling together, saying: “‘They’ don’t want you to be concerned about climate change, but @djkhaled & I want you to be.”

Also in attendance was Arianna Huffington, who was seated with DJ Khaled and Bill Nye that evening.

“I’m with Arianna and the whole family and we’re talking more blessings, more wins, we’re talking Huffington Post, we’re talking mogul talk,” DJ Khaled told Snapchat on his way to dinner prior to the event.

Arianna later shared a photo of her with Bill Nye, Khaled, and Khaled’s wife on the red carpet.

Those major keys are working.

SOURCE: Twitter, Huffington Post | PHOTO Credit: Getty

DJ Khaled Dropped “Major Keys” With Bill Nye At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was originally published on theurbandaily.com