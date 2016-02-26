Ditch The Oscars And Join Our ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Twitter Viewing Party

The time has finally come.

The Oscars are upon us and the #OscarsSoWhite movement has never been stronger. Plenty of Black movies were snubbed, including Creed and Straight Outta Compton. The latter of which spoke on race-fueled and turbulent times in America during the late 1980s and helped launch the golden era of hip-hop. And not only does N.W.A.’s music amplify police brutality issues back then and now, but the movie was just dope.

We saw young actors get a chance at their big break and crush it. Not to mention getting to witness O’Shea Jackson play his father, Ice Cube, and absolutely kill it. In the process, a new generation was exposed to the amazing rawness that was N.W.A. and the classic songs the group made. Just watching Eazy-E make “Boyz-N-The-Hood” in the studio was priceless.

With the Oscars not recognizing the cultural impact the movie had as a Best Picture nominee, The Urban Daily will by live-tweeting Straight Outta Compton.

Skip the Oscars Sunday night and enjoy Straight Outta Compton with us on Twitter during our viewing party instead.

