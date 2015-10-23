Anthony Mackie doesn’t have any sense. He pushes sexist ideas and cops for Donald Trump like they’re consensus thoughts rather examples of that lack of sense. He continues to not make sense when he spoke about the Black Panther film.

The upcoming project doesn’t have a dirctor yet after F. Gary Gray and Ava DuVernay, two of today’s most lauded black directors, passed on the opportunity. It’s a bit disheartening — America’s first black superhero should make his feature film debut at the hands of a capable black director, right? Ta-Nehisi Coates gets to write the Black Panther comic, after all.

Mackie doesn’t operate on that sort of logic.

“As a director your job is to tell a story,” Mackie said in an interview with The Daily Beast. “You know, they didn’t get a horse to direct Seabiscuit! The thing is I don’t think the race of the director has to do with their ability to tell a story.”

Because horses have hooves, Mackie, and they haven’t the sophistication to direct a blockbuster film. Come on, Falcon.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Anthony Mackie Is Playing MLK In A New HBO Movie

Anthony Mackie Just Made The Worst Comments On Race Since Stacey Dash

Anthony Mackie Makes Dumb Analogy To Explain How ‘Black Panther’ Doesn’t Need a Black Director was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted October 23, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: