Eddie O Quick Thought: Congrats To My Jill Scott Ticket Winners!

WOW! Jill Scott will performing LIVE Wednesday night December 9th at Ovens Auditorium! That’s gonna be CRAZY!! SO you know Old School 105.3 is always on top of the hottest shows & concerts, & we did a “Ticket Takeover Tuesday” today! We gave away tickets all day long! So congrats to my winners today, Angela of Monroe NC, & LaTavia & Eric both of the Queen City! Have a great time at the show & thanks for listening to Old School 105.3! You can buy tickets online at http://www.ticketmaster.com & guess what? I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: