This is one of the best Disney songs of all time.

Jessie J is the latest artist to release her contribution to the We Love Disney compilation album with her take on The Little Mermaid’s “Part Of Your World.”

In an interview with EW, the “Bang Bang” pop star joked about singing the Disney classic: “I always wanted to be able to sing it, combing my hair with a fork.”

Jessie will be joining Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Fall Out Boy, Tori Kelly, Jhené Aiko, Rascal Flatts, Lucy Hale, Charles Perry, Jessie Ware, and Kacey Musgraves on the forthcoming We Love Disney album. The compilation project is due out October 30.

Take a listen above.

SOURCE: EW

Jessie J “Part Of Your World” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com