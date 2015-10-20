Lamar Odom Making Progress: Gets Out Of Bed, Communicates

Lamar Odom reportedly got out of bed for the first time since being hospitalized last Tuesday when he was found unresponsive at a Nevada brothel.

Odom first opened his eyes on Friday after being comatose for four days. He allegedly woke up and told his estranged wife Khloe Kardashian, “Hey Babe.” While he is reportedly able to text and speak sentences, he mostly communicates using thumbs-up and thumbs-down motions.

The former NBA star is able to breathe on his own. He passed a “swallow test,” which helps doctors gauge the extent of his brain damage, if any.

TMZ reports, Lamar’s recovery will be months long, including work with therapists with Khloe by his side.

Kim Kardashian posted a touching message on Instagram about making Lamar laugh.

Lamar has a long, tough road to recovery in front of him but he can absolutely do it with the help of his loved ones. We’re rooting for him!

16 photos Launch gallery Lamar Odom Through The Years 1 of 16 1. Lamar Odom Through The Years LOS ANGELES, CA, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2012 – FILE – Clippers forward, Lamar Odom, during the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers game at Staples Center. 2 of 16 2. Lamar Odom Lamar Odom, a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, received the Sixth Man Award on Tuesday, April 19, 2011 at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles. Some fellow team members, including Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant were there to congratulate him for his off the bench contributions to the team, which is currently in the playoffs hoping to capture another title. Odom 13 points per game when playing as a sub. 3 of 16 3. Lamar & Khloe Khloe Kardashian watches her husband, Lamar Odom, a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, who received the Sixth Man Award on Tuesday, April 19, 2011 at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles. Some fellow team members, including Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant were there to congratulate him for his off the bench contributions to the team, which is currently in the playoffs hoping to capture another title. 4 of 16 4. Lamar Odom LOS ANGELES, CA  SEPTEMBER 28, 2012: Lamar Odom sits for his first interview as a Los Angeles Clipper during Media Day at the Clippers training facility in Playa Vista on September 28, 2012. 5 of 16 5. Lamar Odom & Elton Brand New Clipper Elton Brand(left) gets a hug from teammate Lamar Odom before today's press conference introducing Brand to local media at Staples Center on Thursday, June 28, 2001. 6 of 16 6. Kobe Bryant, Trevor Ariza & Lamar Odom Kobe Bryant (left), Trevor Ariza (middle) and Lamar Odom (right) of the Los Angeles Lakers are jubilant towards the end of the victory over the Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on April 12, 2009. 7 of 16 7. Lamar Odom Lamar Odom, forward, for the Los Angeles Lakers, palms a basketball while being videotaped during Lakers Media Day held inside the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo on September 29, 2008. 8 of 16 8. Lamar Odom Laker Kobe Bryant makes a surprise appearance at a press conference Friday, July 15, 2004 to greet new teammates Lamar Odom, left, Brian Grant and Caron Butler, far right. 9 of 16 9. Lamar Odom Lakers' (l to r) Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom, Kobe Bryant and Shannon Brown during the game. LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Apr. 12, 2011. 10 of 16 10. Khloe & Lamar NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are seen on April 30, 2012 in New York City. 11 of 16 11. Khloe & Lamar ORANGE, CA – JUNE 07: Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian make a personal appearance for 'Unbreakable Bond' at Perfumania on June 7, 2012 in Orange, California. 12 of 16 12. Lamar, Khloe & Kourtney NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are seen on April 23, 2012 in New York City. 13 of 16 13. Khole & Lamar LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 22: Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are seen at Los Angeles International Airport on July 22, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. 14 of 16 14. Kobe & Lamar Kobe Bryant, left, and Lamar Odom of the Los Angeles Lakers share a laugh together in between being photographed by NBA photographer Noah Graham during Lakers Media Day held at their practice facility in El Segundo on Monday, October 2, 2006. 15 of 16 15. Lamar & Yao Ming Rockets Yao Ming shoots over Lakers Lamar Odom for a basket in Game 1 in the semifinal of the NBA playoffs at he Staples Center Monday. 16 of 16 16. Lamar Odom & Anderson Varejo Lakers Lamar Odom grabs Cavaliers Anderson Varejo while batling for position under the basket at the Staples Center Friday. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Lamar Odom Making Progress: Gets Out Of Bed, Communicates was originally published on hellobeautiful.com