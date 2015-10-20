CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Lamar Odom Making Progress: Gets Out Of Bed, Communicates

Lamar Odom is on the road to recovery.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lakers Lamar Odom is jovial during the shoot around before the start of the game against the Philad

Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

Lamar Odom reportedly got out of bed for the first time since being hospitalized last Tuesday when he was found unresponsive at a Nevada brothel.

Odom first opened his eyes on Friday after being comatose for four days. He allegedly woke up and told his estranged wife Khloe Kardashian, “Hey Babe.” While he is reportedly able to text and speak sentences, he mostly communicates using thumbs-up and thumbs-down motions.

The former NBA star is able to breathe on his own. He passed a “swallow test,” which helps doctors gauge the extent of his brain damage, if any.

TMZ reports, Lamar’s recovery will be months long, including work with therapists with Khloe by his side.

Kim Kardashian posted a touching message on Instagram about making Lamar laugh.

Instagram Photo

Lamar has a long, tough road to recovery in front of him but he can absolutely do it with the help of his loved ones. We’re rooting for him!

RELATED STORIES:

Lamar Odom Wakes Up: His First Words To Khloe Will Move You To Tears

UPDATE: Lamar Odom Reportedly Opens His Eyes

Kobe Bryant Politely Claps Back At Master P. For “Insensitive” Comments About Lamar Odom

16 photos Launch gallery

Lamar Odom Through The Years

Continue reading Lamar Odom Making Progress: Gets Out Of Bed, Communicates

Lamar Odom Through The Years

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2819790”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2819790″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2819790″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2819790” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Lamar Odom Making Progress: Gets Out Of Bed, Communicates was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Khloe Kardashian , Lamar Odom

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close