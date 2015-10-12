Dr. Dre Wants To Tour Europe With Snoop Dogg, Eminem & Kendrick Lamar

Dr. Dre says he dreams of one day touring Europe with three of his biggest and most successful protégés: Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Dr. Dre made the reveal during this weekend’s episode of his Beats 1 radio show, The Pharmacy, that featured Snoop as a special guest. After the pair reminisced on their memorable headlining performance at Coachella in 2012, that featured the famed resurrection of Tupac Shakur in hologram form, Dre admitted that it’s always been a dream of his to hit the road over in Europe.

“One of my dreams right now is to be able to take my ideas and take a show over to Europe,” Dr. Dre said during the show, reports Complex. “I’m 30 years in the game right now and I’ve never been able to take my full production over to Europe. Me and Snoop—we’ve been over there. Me and Eminem have been over there, but it’s just been like spot dates and like taking a microphone over there with a DJ. I never had the opportunity to take the full production over there, and take my full body of ideas over there and present it to all the people over there in Europe that’s been representing and showing me love throughout my entire 30-year career.

“This is one of the things that I dreamed about doing,” Dr. Dre continues. “I want to call it Beats & Rhymes. I want it to be me and Snoop. I want it to be Eminem. I want it to be Kendrick Lamar. Do a tour over in Europe and call it Beats & Rhymes and take our full production over there and take our full stage over there and really go over there and show Europe the same amount of love that they been showing me throughout my entire career. So, that’s my dream. Hopefully we can make that happen.”

Despite the inevitable success that would come with such a line-up, even Snoop Dogg admitted that it was a huge aspiration.

“Your dream sounds like Woodstock on steroids,” Snoop replied. “Let’s call it Hoodstock.”

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Forbes Hip-Hop Cash Kings 2015: Drake Made More Than Dr. Dre This Year

Dee Barnes Responds To Dr. Dre’s Apology And ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Omission

Janet Jackson Has Her Seventh No. 1 Album With ‘Unbreakable’

Eminem And Nicki Minaj Hop On Separate Remixes Of The Weeknd’s “The Hills”

Dr. Dre Wants To Tour Europe With Snoop Dogg, Eminem & Kendrick Lamar was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted October 12, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: