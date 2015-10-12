As expected, Janet Jackson‘s comeback album Unbreakable debuted. The project pushed 109,000 in pure album sales and 116,000 equivalent album units (including streaming). Although those are respectable numbers with today’s commercial climate, Unbreakable‘s first week numbers are her lowest since her first two albums (her self-titled debut and Dream Street).

Unbreakable is her seventh No. 1 album. All of her peak-era albums — Control, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 , janet., The Velvet Rope and All for You — accomplished the same feat. Discipline, Jackson’s last, debuted at No. 1 with 181,000 copies sold. Unbreakable‘s No. 1 debut comes without a single press interview from Jackson.

Jackson has also been nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside N.W.A and Nine Inch Nails.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

N.W.A., Janet Jackson, & Chaka Khan Earn Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations

Stream Janet Jackson’s New Album, ‘Unbreakable’ Now

Janet Jackson Has Her Seventh No. 1 Album With ‘Unbreakable’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted October 12, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: