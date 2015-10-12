The Rock is our
man friend in our head.
The Ballers’ star’s Instagram feed continues to be a wealth of funny videos, motivational quotes and, of course, sexy photos. But his latest post features him getting down in what he calls “post cardio bliss” to iHeart Memphis’ Hit The Quan.
Check it out in the adorable video below.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wasn't always the superstar he is today. Before he was acting is blockbuster movies like "San Andreas," he was winning the national championship on the 1991 Miami Hurricanes football team. It wasn't until 1995 he began training to enter the WWF. After years of great nutrition, exercise and determination, the Rock is who he is today. Journey through this gallery of his best shirtless pics.
You Have To Watch This Video Of The Rock ‘Hit The Quan’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com