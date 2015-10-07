CLOSE
National
Gabrielle Union To Star In Holiday Flick, But We’ve Got To Wait Until 2016

Gabrielle Union

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Gabrielle Union is looking to make some new holiday memories. The actress will be starring in the Will Packer (Ride Along) drama, A Myers Christmas.

The film will center around a divided family celebrating Christmas for the first time since their mother passed away, according to The Hollywood ReporterIt will be directed by David E. Talbert, who was behind 2013’s Baggage Claim, starring Paula Patton and Lauren London. There’s no word on who will star alongside Union in the film.

The last time the Being Mary Jane star graced the big screen was earlier this year, in Chris Rock‘s Top Five. She just wrapped up the Nate Parker-directed Civil War drama, The Birth of a Nation.

A Myers Christmas will be released November 11, 2016.

